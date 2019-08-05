BALDASSARRA, Iolanda Born on November 20, 1938 in Sora, Frosinone, Italy and passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada at the age of 80 years. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Rocco and her late brother Domenico L'Europa (Franca). Iolanda is the beloved mother of Lucia (Andrew), Stefano and Maria Pia. Cherished grandmother of Joshua and Jessica. She will be loved, deeply missed and forever remembered by all her friends, family, cousins, nieces and nephews. We deeply appreciate all the love and care at Bridgepoint Active Health. Special thanks to Doctor Mitali Vatsraj and Doctor Sukhmani Sodhi and all the wonderful nurses: Shirin, Fred, Andrew and Tenzen and all of the other staff involved with our mother's care there. Family and friends may visit at the Jerrett Funeral Home, 1141 St. Clair Ave. W. (1 block east of Dufferin), on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. and Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church (72 Mansfield Ave., Toronto, ON M6J 2B2). Entombment to follow at Prospect Cemetery (1450 St. Clair Ave. W., Toronto, ON). If desired, donations in memory of Iolanda Baldassarra can be made out to the following: Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation of The University Health Network (https://www.tgwhf.ca/) or to Bridgepoint Active Health Care (https://www.bridgepointhealth.ca/en/foundation/how-to-donate.asp).
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 5, 2019