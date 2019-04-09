Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for IOLE D'OVIDIO. View Sign

D'OVIDIO, IOLE Iole D'Ovidio was born on October 12, 1922 and passed away peacefully on April 7, 2019 with her loved ones around her in Oakville at Ian Anderson House. She came from a close-knit family in Celano, Italy with her parents and 6 brothers and sisters. Iole immigrated to Canada in 1951 joining her devoted husband Evaristo (deceased 1983) and living happily for the rest of her 96 years in Port Credit, Ontario. Loving mother of Roberto and his wife Deborah, and Lilia. Dear nonna of Tommaso and his wife Kenya, and Adamo. She will be missed so much by her family and friends. Iole, you always walked this earth with a quiet, yet strong grace given to you by God. You may not walk with us physically any longer, but know that we carry you always in our hearts. Mrs. D'Ovidio is resting at the funeral home of Skinner & Middlebrook Ltd., 128 Lakeshore Rd. E., Mississauga, on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 11 Peter St. S., Port Credit, on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. Memorial donations to Ian Anderson House would be greatly appreciated.

