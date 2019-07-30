ZANELLO, Iole (nee ROSSIT) 1924 - 2019 Iole Zanello was born on December 28, 1924, in Italy and passed away on July 26, 2019, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada at the age of 94 ½ years. Iole was predeceased by her beloved husband Alfredo. She is the loving Mother of Leandro. Cherished Grandmother of John, Leandro, Jaqueline, Renaldo and Oliver. She will be loved, deeply missed and forever remembered by all of her family and friends. Family and friends may visit at the Jerrett Funeral Home, 1141 St. Clair Avenue West (one block east of Dufferin) on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Clare's Catholic Church, 1118 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto. If desired, donations in Memory of Iole Zanello may be made to St. Joseph Hospital, Our Lady of Mercy Wing.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 30, 2019