McLEAN, IONA CHARMAINE (aka GRAMS) Peacefully passed away on August 2, 2019, at the age of 86. Iona was born in Hamilton, on December 1, 1932 and married the love of her life, David McLean (predeceased) on November 22, 1950. Iona's family will deeply miss her including her son Michael (Jayne) McLean, her daughter Kimberly (Geoffrey) Hicks; her grandchildren Brooke, Jaime and Shannon, Michael and Lindsay (Mike), Geoffrey (Melanie), Timothy (Sky) and Kevin (Matt) and her 3 great-grandchildren Lyla, Noah and Madison. Iona reunites in heaven with David and her first-born daughter Darlene. The family is holding a celebration of Iona's life on September 4th from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. for family and friends at Harpers Landing in Oakville (481 Cornwall Road).
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 6, 2019