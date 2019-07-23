CAMERON, IRA (aka KENNETH) Passed away July 18, 2019, at the Emmanuel House Hospice in Hamilton, ON, after a year-long struggle with pancreatic cancer and kidney failure. He would've been 59 on August 21st. Predeceased by his grandmother and father, Ira is survived by his 5 children; 5 brothers and sisters; girlfriend; and mother. Visitation Thursday, July 25th, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel, 322 Fennell Ave. E. Funeral service takes place Friday, July 26th, at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Interment follows at White Chapel Cemetery, Main St. W, Hamilton, ON.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 23, 2019