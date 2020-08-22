1/
IREN KOVECSI
1925 - 2020
KOVECSI, IREN September 16, 1925 - August 15, 2020 It is with heartfelt sorrow that we announce the passing of our Mother and Grandmother. Beloved wife of the late Imre "Jim" Kovecsi (2016). Cherished mother of Irene, son-in-law John Kirec. Loving grandmother of Christopher and Stephanie. A private funeral will take place on Wednesday, August 19th, after cremation, with interment in the afternoon at Union cemetery in Erin. A Celebration of life will take place later and will be announced at that time. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Groves Memorial Hospital, Fergus, Ontario, or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631
