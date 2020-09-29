PASKAUSKAS, Irena ONA January 1, 1926 - September 22, 2020 We are saddened to announce the passing of our dear mother and grandmother, at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Paskauskas, mother of Andrew in Lithuania, Raymond (Indre), Ilona (Orest). Dear sister of the late Jurgis in Switzerland and the late Algirdas in Lithuania. She is survived by her grandchildren Matas (Leanne), Lukas (Austina), Adriana (Craig), Linas (Stephanie), Daiva (Alan) great-grandchild Nicolas and many friends from her Lithuanian community. Among Irena's distinguishing characteristics were her loyalty to family and her close friends. Her generosity was unparalleled. In times of need, Irena never stopped helping out her children and members of her extended family who would speak of her tender-heartedness to all whom she cared for. Her close friends continue to speak of their devotion to her and the fond memories they have of their friendship, both while in Lithuania, as well as in Canada. Her sense of humour is unforgettable. Without much effort, Irena could make not only her friends laugh, but also her children and even her grandchildren, including their young friends. By volunteering her services at a local nursing home, she demonstrated her kindness to those elders suffering from a wide range of illnesses, which for the longest time she was spared from. But the most striking qualities of her character were her enduring religious faith and her capacity to forgive. She will be remembered fondly and lovingly. A special thank you to the staff of the Silverthorne Care Community for their care and support during Irene's last year of life. We will be forever grateful. Cremation and a Catholic Funeral Mass have taken place. May she rest in peace.



