PIATAS, Irena It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and friend on December 1, 2019, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Toronto. Irena was predeceased by her husband Waclaw and her daughter Ilona. She will be remembered by her son Richard, daughter-in-law Julie and her grandchildren Noelle and Roman. Irena was born into a wonderful family on June 8, 1925, in Dortmund, Germany and then lived in Munich in a Polish community. As such, she endured many hardships as a Pole living in pre-World War II Germany. A defining moment in her life was as a teenager during World War II, she fled,with her sisters Mia and Cecilia, for their lives across fields and rivers in sub-zero temperatures from the advancing Russians. She survived by never giving up, never losing hope, never losing the will to live, always having a positive attitude and being able to positively influence those who were near. After immigrating to Canada (Toronto, Ontario), Irena worked as a bookkeeper and after Ilona was older and Richard was in grade school, Irena attended Ryerson Political Institute at night, eventually gaining a certificate in accounting. Throughout her life, people always commented on how well dressed she was. In her earlier days in Canada, Irena would make her own clothes: buying the patterns and cloth and then cutting and sewing her casual dresses, business suits and skirts. She gave up the sewing after Richard married Julie, her daughter-in-law, as Julie would take Irena out on shopping excursions in Ft. Lauderdale and later in Dallas (whenever Irena was visiting the grandchildren, which was very often). Irena retained her "best dressed" status throughout her life. Dressing nicely made her feel good. Irena always had a love of music, between singing opera and Polish folk songs. This love of music was the expression of her heart and she had a deep desire to share that joy. She would sing at home while cooking, while doing the laundry, while cleaning the house and while driving. It was magical. To that end, her most cherished accomplishment (other than being a part of Noelle and Roman's life), was that of the "Matriarch" of Polanie Polish Song & Dance Ensemble of St. Casimir's Parish in Toronto, as well as the Musical Director of Bialy Orzel (White Eagle) Dance group for over 15 years. And most recently, the Choir Director of the Copernicus Lodge Retirement Home on Roncesvalles Village. Irena was a FORCE....Full of life....An amazing soul...Vibrant, Direct, HONEST. "Pani P," as she was known, Touched Many Lives, Changed Many Lives and always gave while asking for nothing in return. She was always willing to help and persevere, even when doctors told her NOT to sing, she SANG, NOT to play the piano, she PLAYED, NOT to teach and train, she TAUGHT AND TRAINED young and old alike. And most of all she listened when someone needed to be heard. Even until her last days, her son Richard, called her every day and they spoke on the phone. They had a very special relationship. We ask that we all take time to reflect on the Wonderful Gift that Pani P shared with those who experienced her teaching and choir's music. She was such an inspiration to those who were under her teaching: as she was able to bring out "hidden" talents of choir and dance members, which resulted in inspired personal and group performances, very appreciative audiences and most of all, the personal growth and sense of belonging to something special for its members. Many have benefitted and are blessed by our beloved "Pani P," Irena Piatas. Friends may call at Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor Street West, at Windermere, east of the Jane Subway, on Friday, December, 6, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass to take place at St. Casimir's Church, 156 Roncesvalles Avenue, on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with cremation to follow. A special service will be held at Copernicus Lodge on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. For those who wish, donations may be made to Copernicus Lodge Foundation. Online condolences may be made through



