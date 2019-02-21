Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for IRENE ALICE FRANCE. View Sign

FRANCE, IRENE ALICE (nee HOGG) It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Irene Alice France (nee Hogg) on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at Greater Niagara General Hospital, Niagara Falls. Born September 14, 1925, she was in her 93rd year. Wife of the late Jim France (1997). Cherished mother to David, Steven and Susan France. Irene will be missed by her grandchildren Lorraine, Catherine and Kenneth France, Mitchell and Garrett France-Wyllie. Irene and Jim both lived on Roselawn Avenue in Toronto. She graduated Northern Vocational High School in 1942. During the war she worked as a seamstress for Simpson's and volunteered for the Red Cross at Sunnybrook Hospital. At that time Jim was overseas in the army. At the end of the war they met and married in 1948. From there they moved to Norval, Ontario in 1962 and resided there for 44 years. She worked at Northern Electric for 25 years. Irene and Jim loved to travel, spending many winters in Florida with trips to Europe and Hawaii. In 2006 she moved to St. Catharines and made many wonderful friends. Irene spent hours with them playing cards and dominoes with social outings. It made life very pleasant. A Celebration of Irene's Life will be held at Meadowvale Green, 81 Scott Street, St. Catharines, Ontario, on Saturday, February 23, 2019 starting at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at Hillcrest Cemetery in Norval, Ontario in the spring.

