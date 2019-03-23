Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene Anne DICKSON. View Sign

DICKSON, Irene Anne (nee CURTIS) Born October 24, 1934 Died March 14, 2019 Passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 14, 2019, with her family at her side. Beloved wife of the late John Edward "Jack" and loving and devoted mother to John (Nancy), Brian and Daniel. Predeceased by her parents Anne and Leo Curtis and sisters Jackie Kelly and Maureen McCulloch. Irene will lovingly be remembered by her sisters Pat Pappas, Fran Curtis and Leona Taylor and all her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Special thanks to management and staff at Westside Revera, especially to Tina and Lina for their care and efforts, Dr. Maida at Etobicoke General Hospital and Dr. Patrick Cheung at Sunnybrook. Dr. Cheung began treating Irene 18 years ago and said "Irene was amazing, and it was my privilege working together." A private family service was held. As an expression of remembrance and sympathy, donations to the or the Sunnybrook Medical Centre would be appreciated.

