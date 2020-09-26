1/1
Irene Annetta DEVINE
DEVINE, Irene Annetta 1941 - 2020 Suddenly in Toronto on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Daughter of the late Robert and Erma Devine of Oshawa. Partner of Ross Fernie. Sister to Jo Cunningham (Jim Morgan), Janet (Dale) Nankivell. Predeceased by big brother James Devine and sister Leslie Devine (Gary Peterson). Aunt Renie to Sara Whalen, Nicole Gubler, Peta Stinson and Phil Nankivell. Great-aunt to Hanna, Avery, Kane and Roman. Irene spent her career in the public service of Ontario and was an enthusiastic union member. She loved to read and travel, meeting friends along the way. A hat lover only superseded by her love of her cats. A celebration of life will be held at a later date under non-Covid circumstances, as she would have wished.


Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 26, 2020.
