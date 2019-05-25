IRENE ARMSTRONG

Obituary

ARMSTRONG, IRENE Passed away peacefully on May 17, 2019, at the age of 98. Predeceased by her husband Bill; parents Getrude and George; and siblings George, Biddy, Ethel and Ruth. Missed by her children, Shirley (Vic), Nancy (Dave) and John (Lyne); 7 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and brother, Bill. Celebration of life to be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11 a.m., Giffen-Mack Funeral Home, 4115 Lawrence Ave. E. in Scarborough. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Markham-Stouffville Hospital Foundation or Markhaven Home for Seniors are welcomed. "For all of you who knew Mom, we hope you will remember her and smile."
Published in the Toronto Star on May 25, 2019
