BOLTON, Irene Catherine (nee CRONIN) Irene Catherine Bolton, 98 passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at her home in Scarborough, Ontario. She is survived by her son Paul and daughters Barb Major and Mary Murray as well as grandchildren Donald (Faye), Greg (Arlene) and Katy Bolton (Darrlye Cox), great-grandchildren Stephen, Michael, and Brandon and great-great-grandchildren Carter and Sophia. Irene was predeceased by her husband Thomas. Visitation will be held at Giffen-Mack Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, 4115 Lawrence Ave. E., on Friday, March 15th from 4 – 8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Saturday, March 16th at 11:30 a.m. After burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, a reception will be held at Giffen-Mack Funeral Home. If desired, donations may be made in Irene's honour to either Covenant House or the Alzheimer Society.

