CSILLAG, IRENE (nee BLASZ) Died May 27, 2020, at the age of 95. Devoted wife of Ede for 62 years. Loving mother of Judy and Ron and grandmother of Gabriel and Emma. A Holocaust survivor, she spoke to youth about the dangers of racism and volunteered at Baycrest Health Sciences. Endless thanks to her main caregiver Tin (Kristine Lia G. De Lara) and weekend caregiver, Sheena Joy Valencia, as well as to Channie Tong and Donna Ruffo. Donations to the Ede (Teddy) Csillag and Irene Blasz Csillag Holocaust Fund at Baycrest, 416-785-2875. Family only shiva. Condolences to 647-390-0693 or 416-526-1747.



