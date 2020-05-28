IRENE CSILLAG
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share IRENE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CSILLAG, IRENE (nee BLASZ) Died May 27, 2020, at the age of 95. Devoted wife of Ede for 62 years. Loving mother of Judy and Ron and grandmother of Gabriel and Emma. A Holocaust survivor, she spoke to youth about the dangers of racism and volunteered at Baycrest Health Sciences. Endless thanks to her main caregiver Tin (Kristine Lia G. De Lara) and weekend caregiver, Sheena Joy Valencia, as well as to Channie Tong and Donna Ruffo. Donations to the Ede (Teddy) Csillag and Irene Blasz Csillag Holocaust Fund at Baycrest, 416-785-2875. Family only shiva. Condolences to 647-390-0693 or 416-526-1747.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved