CUSHING, SISTER IRENE (Sister St. Benedict) A Grey Sister of the Immaculate Conception, Pembroke, ON, died in Pembroke, on the 30th day of May, 2019 in the 70th year of her Religious Life. Left to mourn are the members of her Religious Community and other relatives and dear friends. She was predeceased by parents, William Arthur and Brigid Ann (Ivers), her sisters, Dorothy, Marion, and Theresa and brother, William (Bill). Sister Irene was born on April 3rd, 1931, in Tingwick, Quebec. She entered the Community on September 10th, 1949, pronouncing final vows on August 24th, 1954. A teacher by profession, she served in various areas including Ottawa, Timmins, Victoria Harbour and Pembroke. In 1978, a change in ministry led her to St. Paul University, Ottawa. She graduated with a certificate in Canon Law, and ministered with the Regional Tribunal of Montreal, moving in 1982 to the Regional Tribunal of Toronto, where she provided many years of faithful service. Visitation at Caritas Residence, 215 Deacon Street, Pembroke, Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. followed by sharing of memories. Funeral Liturgy at 10:30 in the chapel. Interment in St. Columba Cemetery. Arrangements by the Neville Funeral Home, 491 Isabella St., Pembroke, ON K8A 5T8, (613) 732-7481. Online Condolences may be left at www.nevillefuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on May 31, 2019