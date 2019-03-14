WOOD, IRENE DOROTHY (nee GASKING) Departed peacefully at age 94, on March 12, 2019 to be with her Lord. Loving wife to husband Robert Campbell Wood of 70 years. Devoted mother to Robert (Shara), Stuart (Lori) and Richard (Kim) and prayerful grandmother to Rachel (Eric), Joshua (Leah), Andrew (Ashley), Colin (Dina), Heather (Jeff) and Emily (Samuel). Aunt to Cheryl Ann and dear friend to Jean and Janice. Predeceased by her parents Louis and Mabel Gasking, brother William Gasking and sister Enid McKean. All are welcome to join us at the G.H. Hogle Funeral Home, 63 Mimico Ave., Toronto, on Friday, March 15, 2019. Visitation 12:30 p.m. Funeral Service 1:30 p.m. Private interment to follow. www.hogle.ca
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for IRENE DOROTHY WOOD.
G.H. Hogle Funeral Home Mimico Chapel
63 Mimico Ave.
Etobicoke, ON M8V 1R2
(416) 251-7531
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 14, 2019