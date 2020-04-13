|
DUTKA, IRENE It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing on April 9, 2020, of Irene Dutka, our loving and devoted mother and a friend to all she touched. She left us while resting at the Ivan Franko Home. She was in her 90th year. Irene was born on January 14, 1930 in Hlyboka, Ukraine. She and her family left Ukraine and went to England, where she met and married the late Jaroslaw Dutka in 1950. They lived together in England before immigrating to Toronto. She is survived by her four children: Daniel, Sandy, Marianne, and Christine plus four grandchildren, Natalie, Nicholas, Adrianna, and Matthew. She is also survived by two sisters, Olga and Sylvia. Irene was predeceased by her loving husband, Jaroslaw. Irene lived a full life as a wonderful mother and was a kind, generous, and compassionate caregiver to all her family. She lived her life always putting others' needs ahead of her own. She dedicated her career to the care of the elderly in retirement and long term care homes and was a volunteer for the Canadian Red Cross for many years. She passed on her love of Ukrainian Culture to all her children. She enjoyed reading, gardening, baking, and Ukrainian embroidery. Even as her health declined, she maintained her positive spirit and was very grateful for all the family visits. She was very proud of her family and left us with many beautiful memories. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, and for everyone's safety, there will be no viewing. Burial at St. Volodymyr Ukrainian Cemetery will be private. There will be a memorial at a later date when it is safe to do so. The family kindly requests that in lieu of sending flowers, donations may be made to the charities she had supported: Canadian Cancer Research, the Canadian Red Cross, the Heart & Stroke Foundation, the Hospital for Sick Children, or the Ukranian Canadian Social Services.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 13, 2020