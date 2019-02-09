Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for IRENE ESTHER CARTWRIGHT. View Sign

CARTWRIGHT, IRENE ESTHER (nee BENSON) On Friday, February 1, 2019, Irene passed away peacefully at home, in her 94th year, with her daughter by her side. Beloved wife for 69 years of Jim (January 4, 2017); devoted and loving mother of Katherine; Michael and his wife Dianna, proud grandmother of Richard, Christopher and Candice and their mother, Carol; Stephen and his wife, the late Debra, and their children Curtis, Sherry and Michael; Mark and his wife Sherry and their children Laura, Matthew and Kaitlin; and 14 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her loving parents, Jim and Kate (Gutteridge) and Jim's second wife, Betty; her brother Gordon, his first wife Merle of Saskatchewan and his second wife Rene of Vancouver; her beloved Uncle Charles Benson and his wife Florence; her dearest uncles Bert Benson and Manny Gutteridge of London England; and two great-grandchildren. Survived by her nephew Tyler Benson and his wife Sherril of Regina, her great-niece Tyra and family of Ottawa; nephews Sandy Benson and his wife Mara, Barry Benson and his wife Sharon and their families, all of Vancouver; and her treasured friend of 87 years, Verna Wilson of Peterborough; as well as numerous relatives and friends across Canada, the United States and England. Irene was born on January 6, 1926. Her parents had met in London England and immigrated to Canada after they married, settling in Toronto where Irene and her older brother Gordon were both born. Her mother Kate was from a very wealthy family and Kate herself was a beauty queen and a very proper English lady. She unexpectedly passed away when Irene was a young child. Irene grew up in Peterborough under the care of her loving and utterly devoted Uncle Charles and his wife Flo. Irene met Jim on a blind date on Labour Day in 1947. It was love at first sight and they married in Peterborough on Jim's birthday, February 20, 1948. They later moved to Toronto, living in their home since 1960. A most loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother, Irene would do anything for her family. No birthday or other festive occasion could go by without a special celebration, always on the exact day that was unique to that person and always lavished with specially chosen gifts. An accomplished seamstress, Irene was also known for her marvellous cooking skills, her Sunday celebratory dinners replete with an English table setting, and her dedicated years of hard work alongside her husband in their family businesses. Irene was a carefree, cheerful lady who never said an unkind word about anyone. Ever a hard worker who refused to let difficult times pull her down, she was always optimistic and upbeat. Her contagious laughter echoed around her all the time. Everyone commented on her most beautiful smile. An ardent Blue Jays' fan, Irene owned season tickets for many years and was an enthusiastic member of the Blue Jays' fan club. She was delighted to be present at the 1991 All Star game and even more thrilled to attend the Skydome games when the Blue Jays won the World Series in 1992 and 1993. An avid Bingo player, Irene also enjoyed playing slots at casinos where she was a frequent winner. She won lottery tickets so often it almost became expected of her. Her good luck was legendary. Along with Jim as a Shriner, Irene was a Lady Shriner who enjoyed their many activities. Both she and Jim also loved the train, several times making cross Canada trips and many times travelling by train to their winter home in Florida where they were snowbirds for 25 years. Irene was a quiet, serene presence at any gathering. Such a sweet, fun-loving, giving, selfless lady who always put others before herself and would always acquiesce in anything important to others. Loved by all who knew her, Irene will be deeply missed by all those whose lives she touched. Visitation will be held at A. Roy Miller Chapel, 1695 St. Clair Ave. West, on Monday, February 11, 2019 at noon. Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m.. Committal and burial will take place in the spring at Maple Grove Cemetery in Havelock. "In our hearts there will always be a place for you, for all our lives. We will keep a part of you with us and everywhere we are, there you will be."

Funeral Home Newediuk Funeral Home - A. Roy Miller Chapel

1695 St. Clair Avenue West

Toronto , ON M6N 1J2

(416) 656-3585 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close