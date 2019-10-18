McINTYRE, Irene Florence (nee SCHARFE) 1922 - 2019 Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, at the North York General Hospital, on October 15, 2019 in her 97th year. Predeceased by her husband Bill, sisters Kaye and Dot, and brothers Percy, Arnold, and Albert. Cherished mother to Robert and Laurel (Dennis). Beloved grandmother of Kelly (Alex), Colleen (Joel) and Rory and great-grandmother of Justin, Amber, Ryker, Finley and Dylan. Loving sister of Gladys (Toot) and special aunt to many nieces and nephews. Irene will be lovingly remembered by her many friends and her church family at Immanuel Baptist Church. Funeral to be held Friday, October 18, 2019 at Highland Funeral Home, 3280 Sheppard Ave. E., Toronto, with a visitation at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

