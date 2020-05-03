REW, IRENE FLORENCE March 2, 1925 - April 29, 2020 In loving memory of an amazing, kind, uplifting, hilarious, positive, loving, and supportive woman. Beautiful inside and out, always leaving such a joyful light in everyone's life that she encountered. Our precious Mother, Gramma, Great-Gramma, and Best Friend passed away suddenly on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at her daughter's home in Keswick, after a long well-deserved beautiful life. Predeceased by her dearly loved husband Duncan, and son Steve. The loving Mother of Debbie, Keith (Elaine), and daughter-in-law Kathy. The loving Grandmother of Michelle, Christine (Dave), Kimberley (Matthew), Stephen (Rebecca), Keith (Allison), Jennifer, Pamela (Adam), Leanne (Jordan), Leah, Cayleigh; and Great-Grandmother of 18 beautiful Great-Grandchildren. She will always be in our hearts. Forever loved, never forgotten. Many thanks to Dr. Larry Alter and Rev. Dorian Baxter for their help and support. Friends can send flowers to Jerrett Funeral Home, 660 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough for Monday, May 4th family service.





