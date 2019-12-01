WONG, IRENE FONG TSAI June 16, 1934 - November 27, 2019 Passed away peacefully at Sunnybrook Hospital on November 27, 2019. She is survived by her children Bill (Anita), Belinda (Alfred Chu), and Benjamin (Monica Chen), her grandchildren Genevieve Chu (Micheal Ayad), Dexter Chu (Sachi Kajita), and Asa Chu, and her great-granddaughter Chloé Ayad. She will be missed by her sister Maureen Chiu and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Richard Wong, her parents, and her brother Michael Tham. She will be remember as a truly selfless individual who always care for those around her. A private gathering will be held for family and condolences can be left at www.rskane.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 1, 2019