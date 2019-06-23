BELL, Irene Frances Irene passed away suddenly on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the age of 58. She is survived by her daughters Sarah Dennis (Paul) and Emily Lock, her sister Marion Sullivan (Pat), her grandsons Wyatt and Jake and the Dickson family in Scotland. Irene was predeceased by her parents Edward and Muriel and her brother David. Heartfelt sympathies to her partner Jim Nicholson and close friends Kerry Weese and Grant Houston. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W. (between Islington and Kipling Aves.), on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 23, 2019