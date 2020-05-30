GIBBS, IRENE Irene (Galvin) Gibbs, born Sunday, December 26, 1926. Called home on Monday, May 25, 2020. Late sister to June, Buddy, Doris, and Jack. Married to the late Lloyd Gibbs for 60 years, and 3 months. Foster parent to 52 children, and adopted 5. Additions to the family of Sharon and Bryan were, Robin, Bruce, Mark, Michael and Christina. Grandmother of 10, and great-grandmother of 5. She enjoyed gardening and spent much time at church. Irene wanted everyone who knew her, that they were loved dearly to her last breath on Earth. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a Funeral Mass at Holy Rosary will take place at a later date.



