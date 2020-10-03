1/
IRENE GLENNIE RICHARDSON
RICHARDSON, IRENE GLENNIE (nee WILSON) August 6, 1929 - September 30, 2020 Passed away, at home, with family by her side, on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, age 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Richardson (2007). Loving mother of Tom (Val), Gail, Jim, Ron (Chris). Grandmother of Brandon (Cara), Cory Martin (Cameron), and Layne. Great-grandmother of Valerie, Kai, and Keira. Survived by her sister Charlotte Townson and sister-in-law Helen Richardson. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to MacKinnon Family Funeral Home. www.mackinnonfamily funeralhome.com 519-853-0350 or 1-877-421-9860 (toll free)

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 3, 2020.
