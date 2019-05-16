ABBOTT, IRENE IDA Peacefully at Riverwood Retirement Home, on Monday, May 13, 2019. Irene Abbott (nee: Cruickshank) in her 92nd year, beloved wife of the late Edward Abbott. Loving sister of Margaret Tipping (Peter). Dear sister-in-law of Catherine Abbott (the late John). Remembered with love by her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. The family will receive friends at Rod Abrams Funeral Home, 1666 Tottenham Road, Tottenham, 905-936-3477, on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 2 p.m. until time of Funeral service in the chapel at 3 p.m. Followed by interment in Fraser Presbyterian Cemetery, Tottenham. For those who wish, donations to Fraser Presbyterian Church (70 Queen St. S., Tottenham, Ontario L0G1W0), would be appreciated by the family. RodAbramsFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 16, 2019