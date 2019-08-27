Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for IRENE ISABEL DOBLE. View Sign Service Information Low & Low Funeral Directors 23 Main St. S. Uxbridge , ON L9P 1M8 (905)-852-3073 Obituary



DOBLE, IRENE ISABEL (nee JOHNSTON) May 29, 1922 – August 25, 2019 Passed away peacefully, in her 98th year. She was the beloved wife of the late Ray Doble (d. 1996) and loving mother to Patricia (Kevin Mann) of Ancaster and Sheila (Peter Dockerty) of Alliston. Proud Grandma of Peter and Sheila's three daughters, Colleen (Phil Brownhill), Jocelyn (Andrew Wallin) and Monica (Drew Eaton). Survived by sisters-in-law Christine (Catherwood) Johnston (late brother Clarence), Gwen (Doble) Brison (late Jack) and cousin Wilma (Johnston-Gowland) Sager (late Bill). Irene will also be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Predeceased by her parents, Fred and Ella Johnston, sisters, Alice (late Newt Hodgson), Doris and brother Clarence. She grew up on a farm in Quaker Hill, an area where two of her great-great-grandparents settled in 1834. After graduating from Uxbridge High School, she worked at The Bank of Commerce for 11 years. She married Ray Doble in 1952 and they moved to a farm north of Zephyr. In 1968, Ray and Irene sold the farm and built a home in Zephyr and lived there for 27 years. In 1995, they moved to an apartment in Uxbridge. Irene loved to garden and was known for her beautiful gardens on the farm and in Zephyr, was a member of Uxbridge Horticultural Society and kept many beautiful plants in her apartment at an older age. She had a positive, cheerful nature that endeared her to many. She was known for telling stories and sharing in laughter with her family and her caring friends throughout her life. She loved meeting with her Coffee Group, and we thank you special ladies for your care in her later years. Irene was actively involved in her church and community, had a quiet, steady faith in God and was always ready to help others. She was known for her quick memory and for remembering the birthdays of all her family and friends. We will miss her tremendously but know her Spirit lives on in us all. Heartfelt thanks for exceptional care at Butternut Manor, in Uxbridge, and more recently, to her palliative care team for their compassionate care at Matthews House Hospice in Alliston. Friends are welcome to celebrate her life at Low and Low Funeral Home, 23 Main St. S., Uxbridge (905-852-3073), on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, followed by the Funeral Service at 12:00 p.m. A reception will take place after the service, then interment will follow at Sunderland Cemetery later that afternoon. Memorial donations may be made to Matthews House Hospice, Zephyr Evangelical Missionary Church or a charity of your choice. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close