JACK, IRENE It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Irene Jack on May 26, 2019, in her 89th year, at the Bennett Centre in Georgetown. Cherished wife of the late Robert Jack. Dearly missed by her daughters: Susan Dwyer, Valerie Gower (the late Larry) and Jill Batinich (Danny). Much loved Nana of Amanda (Danny), Allison (Tim), Jennifer, Kyle (Jacky), Christina and William. Proud great-grandmother of Bryah, Willa, Quinn, Blythe, Landen and Michaela. She was predeceased by 2 brothers and 5 sisters and her memory is cherished by her sister Margaret and brother Bill in Lancashire, England. Heartfelt thanks to Dr. Farragos and the caring staff at the Bennett Centre. Friends will be received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown, on Friday, May 31st, from 12:00-2:00 p.m. A private family interment will take place at Streetsville Cemetery. In memory contributions to the Georgetown Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

