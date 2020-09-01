BOYD, IRENE JANE (nee KEEBLE) Peacefully, at The Village of Sandalwood Park, on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at the age of 85. Beloved wife of Kenneth Boyd. Dear mother of Chris and his wife Diane, Robert and Tim and his wife Kara. Cherished grandmother of Ken (Liz), Jim (Meaghan), Stephen (2013), Kevin (Sydney), Alanna and Ava. Great-grandmother of Jaxon. Remembered by her sister Patricia Doughty. Irene will also be greatly missed by other relatives and friends. Funeral Service will be held at Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville, on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. Memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. (Face coverings must be worn in the funeral home at all times.) Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com