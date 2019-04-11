KARDARAS, IRENE It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Irene Kardaras. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, in the morning of April 9, 2019. Predeceased by beloved husband, Alex. Loving mother to Demetra (Tom Karanikas) and Vlasi (Eleftheria Kardaras). Devoted grandmother to Aliki, Theodore, Alexia, and Kalliopi. She is deeply loved by family and friends, and will be greatly missed. Visitation is at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 30 Thorncliffe Park Drive, on Thursday, April 11th from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, on Friday, April 12th at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Toronto General and Western Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. For more information please see the link below: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=712292795839840&id=405952876473835&ref=page_internal&__tn__=%2As%2As-R
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2019