KASZUBA, Irene In Mississauga on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at the age of 91. Predeceased by her beloved husband Aleksander in 2015. Loving mother of Wojciech Alexander and his wife Deborah. Proud Babcia of Adam, Ashleigh and Andrew. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Neweduk-Erin Mills" Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W., Mississauga (east of Erin Mills Pkwy.), from 2 – 4 and 7 – 9 p.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019. Vigil prayers will be held at 8 p.m. Private Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. For those who wish, donations may be made to St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, 12 Denison Ave., Toronto M5T 2M4. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 17, 2019