HANEY, Irene Keitha It is with great sadness that the Haney family informs you of the death of our beloved Irene Keitha Haney. She passed peacefully on May 4, 2019, surrounded by her family. Wife of Gordon Haney for 70 years, mother to Douglas (Rose), Janice Maskery (John), James (Kathy) and Robert (Michele). She was a wonderful grandmother to Brianne (Justin), Ryan (Kirsten), Sarah (Nathan), Brent (Chelsea), Lisa and Matthew. Irene was born in Toronto on May 27, 1931. She married Gord on May 21, 1949 and built a beautiful life together in Scarborough, Ontario, surrounded by friends and family. She spent summers with her family at the cottage and loved big holiday dinners when everyone was together. Irene was a card player, who loved playing bid-euchre with her friends and family and teaching her grandchildren. She was a strong woman, who kept smiling until her last day. She will be remembered as a person with strong will, determination, compassion, generosity, love and the person who kept the family together. Donations in Irene's memory, can be made to The Scarborough Hospital Foundation or a charity of your choice. A viewing will be held at Pine Hills Cemetery and Funeral Centre at 625 Birchmount Road, Scarborough, from 2 - 4 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 and 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., followed by the interment at Resthaven Memorial Gardens located at 2700 Kingston Road, Scarborough. Reception will be at Pine Hills Cemetery and Funeral Centre from 1 - 3 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 7, 2019