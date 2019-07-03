LACH, Irene (nee MIGAS) After a short illness, passed away on July 2, 2019, at the age of 79. Irene, beloved daughter of the late Kazimierz and Antonina. Cherished wife of the late Stan. Caring mother of Leonard (JoAnn), Richard (Melanie) and Lisa; proud Babcia of Siobhan and Jillian. Sister of Danuta, Henry (Irene), Richard and George (Diane). Irene loved spending time with family, making cabbage rolls and pierogies and dining at Swiss Chalet and Homestyle Fish and Chips. Visitation will be held at Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Ln., Oakville (at Dundas St.), 905-257-8822, on Thursday, July 4, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. and Friday, July 5, 2019 from 12:30-1 p.m. followed by a Funeral Service in the Chapel at 1:00 p.m. Burial to follow at Glen Oaks Cemetery. Online condolences can be made through www.glenoaks.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 3, 2019