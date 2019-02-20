Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene Linda GLANVILLE. View Sign

GLANVILLE, Irene Linda Irene Linda Glanville, 67, passed away of a heart attack on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at her home in Toronto. Daughter of Bill Lenhardt and Florence Kelly, sibling to Paul and Patricia (deceased) and Mary, Michael and Theresa and mother to Chris (Holly) and Johnny. Irene called Toronto home living most of her life in the Yonge and Eglinton area. She was a devout Catholic who loved to sing and participated in several church choirs. She loved art and creative expression in all its forms. She was a volunteer with ART HEART and LUMINATO as well as helping out with Provincial and Federal Elections. She also served as a clean air advisor with CAMH. She played guitar and celebrated nature in all its forms, she was a true believer in miracles and inspired many others to hold those same beliefs. She cherished her grandchildren Kailer, Kohl and Lotus. She will never be forgotten. Visitation to be held at the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Ave. W., on Wednesday, February 20th from 5-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 131 McCaul St., on Thursday, February 21st at 10 a.m. Private interment St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Barrie. In lieu of flowers, donations to ArtHeart Community Art Centre would be appreciated (www.artheart.ca). Funeral Home Morley Bedford Funeral Services



159 Eglinton Avenue West

Toronto , ON M4R 1A8

