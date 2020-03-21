|
COPP, IRENE LINEA Aged 82 years, of Toronto, ON, passed away peacefully in her home March 10, 2020. Born September 5, 1937, Irene, the first of two daughters to the late Tyyne and Edward Gragg. Irene was predeceased by her husband, Glenn Copp, in 2012. Irene will be forever remembered by her three sons Colin, Peter and David. Irene was a proud grandmother to five grandchildren, Darcy, Reese, Zephyr, Maya and Izabel. Irene will be sadly missed by her sister Ingrid Harrison and her extended family. Irene will always be remembered for her love of flowers and dedication to her garden, constant tinkering on her home, bargain hunter skills, kind generosity to everyone around her and loyalty to her exercise classes. Irene's love for her grandkids was unmatched. The family would like to thank Mom's doctors and caregivers that have allowed her to live out her years in the home that she loved; without your friendship and care, Mom's life would have had a very different story. An informal gathering to celebrate Irene's life will take place at the Royal Canadian Legion #13, 1577 Kingston Rd., Scarborough, at a later date. If you wish to be informed about the time of the memorial please email: [email protected] or call 416-535-3462 and leave your name and contact information. The family will contact you after the concern of Covid-19 has passed. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. https://www.parkinson.org/
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2020