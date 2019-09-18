Mom and Wife, passed away peacefully, in her 90th year, with family at her side, on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Idlewyld Manor, Hamilton. Survived by daughter Nancy (Kenna), son Steven (Dawnna) and husband John (Jack). The family thanks all of the Staff at Idlewyld, Charge Nurses, RPNs, PSWs, HCAs, Recreation, Dining Room and Housekeeping Staffs, for their care and kindness to Irene and our family. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, October 19th, at Idlewyld Manor (449 Sanatorium Rd.), from 1-4 p.m. Anyone wishing to make a donation to Idlewyld Manor (Family Council) or charity of choice, would be greatly appreciated. On the wings of the monarch, you slipped away after the storm, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, into the land of the morning calm, forever to touch the blue sky… How bravely and courageously you fought back from the edge throughout the decades Mom. But your body, mind and spirit knew this last stretch was simply too daunting: your time to rest upon an everlasting bed of roses was nigh… As your watch painstakingly ticked away our endmost hours, the universe gifted us precious hugging, hand-holding and sharing of tears; yours which made those soft blue eyes swim like floating angels. The achingly loving intensity of your final breath will beat forever within me Mom. With infinite gratitude to the exemplary Staff at Idlewyld Manor, Hamilton, who truly devoted their loving care to you each and every day since May 2017. I love you Mom, "a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck"...forever and ever, yours until Niagara Falls...So long for now Mom…Nancy
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 18, 2019