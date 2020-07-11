SANNUTO, IRENE MARIA (nee LAZAROFF) It is with profound sadness that we share the news that on June 24, 2020, in her 94th year, Irene Maria Sannuto (nee Lazaroff) passed away peacefully at St. Mary's General Hospital, Kitchener, after a brief illness. Deeply loved and missed by her children Angela (Bryan), Ralph (Shelley) and Joe Jr. She was a very special Baba to Adam (Stav), Sarah (Roger), Christopher (Brittany), Stephanie, Nicolas and great-grandchildren Winston, Brooklynn and Hailee. She will be sadly missed by family, cousins, nephews, nieces and many friends. Irene was predeceased by her beloved husband of 67+ years Joseph, parents Krist and Martha Lazaroff, and dear brother Alex Lazaroff. Irene was born and raised in Toronto where she worked many years in the secretarial field, a valuable asset to her employers. She and Joe met at work, married and raised their three children in Rexdale, later moving to Vancouver and back to Ontario where they retired to Belle Aire Beach and then Etobicoke. Irene loved and was full of life. From a young age, music, singing and dancing filled her home and her heart. She shared these gifts generously, lighting up a room with her mandolin playing, her dance moves, her love of a good time and the smile on her face. We will greatly miss her love of a good joke, her play by play of every televised sports event, her excellent cooking, her handknit hats and afghans, trips to the slots, and family gatherings at the Mandarin. Irene's unconditional love and devotion to her family was a gift we received every day. Special thanks to staff and friends at Victoria Place for their generous care and friendship, to the dedicated and caring doctors, nurses and staff at St. Mary's Hospital emergency and sixth floor, to Fr. Toby Collins, and to Erb & Good Family Funeral Home for their support and assistance in these difficult days. Cremation has taken place. Burial and a celebration of Irene's life will take place at a future date. Donations to St. Mary's General Hospital Foundation are appreciated and can be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street South, Waterloo, at 519-745-8445 or www.erbgood.com