Service Information Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre 625 Birchmount Road Scarborough , ON M1K 1R1 (416)-267-8229 Obituary

KERR, Irene Marshall Passed away peacefully in her 91st year on August 21, 2019. Born in Glasgow, Scotland on September 13, 1928, Irene spent her early years in Scotland working for the armed forces where she met and married Harry William Kerr on September 11, 1948 - together for almost 72 devoted years filled with laughter and fond memories. Fiercely perseverant, she worked for many years with the stock exchange in Toronto before retiring at 62. Many thanks to the staff at Baycrest as well as to all the Personal Support Workers and many others who assisted in comforting her over the past year. Irene is survived by her devoted husband Harry, her sons Iain, Gordon (Michele Cossette). Cherished "Granny" to Erin (Michael Tigar), Ashley, David (Caroline) and Michael. Further survived by her brother Gordon Thomson (Joan) and their beautiful families. Irene was preceded by Iain's wife Mary Ann and their son Christopher. Irene's compassionate and loving soul will live in us all as we celebrate her life and mourn her passing. Family and friends are invited to visitation services scheduled for Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at PINE HILLS FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Road, Toronto, Ontario. Funeral Service will begin at 11 a.m., with a family burial to follow. A celebration of Irene's life will be held at The Black Dog Pub (87 Island Road) following the funeral service from 12:30 to 4 p.m.



