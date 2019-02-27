MAYHEW, IRENE MARY (nee DRURY) Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on February 20, 2019. Cherished soul mate of the late John P.J. Bonnar. Beloved mother of Steve (MJ), Cathy Scobie and Ed (Jo). Treasured Grandma to Leslie Irwin (Joe), Mike Mayhew (Carrie), Scott Irwin (Laura), Chris Mayhew (Giselle), Daniel Mayhew and Madison Mayhew. Much loved GiGi to nine beautiful great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by sister Linda Pendrith (Paul), brother Bill Drury (Marie) and her many nieces and nephews. Her life and love will be celebrated on March 23rd at St. James Gate, 5140 Dundas St., Etobicoke, 1-3 p.m. In her honour, the family requests Leafs or Blue Jays jerseys be worn.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 27, 2019