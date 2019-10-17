POCISK, IRENE MAY March 23, 1924 - October 14, 2019 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Irene Pocisk (nee Burrows) on October 14, 2019 at Sunrise Nursing Home (Thornhill) after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. Devoted wife of Alec Pocisk, loving mother of Paul (Lorie) Tiffin, cherished grandmother of Jennifer (Mike) Richardson and Amy (Steve) Johnson, and great-grandmother to Jacob and Owen, Tyler and Sarah. Friends and relatives will be received by the family at R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, Toronto, on October 17, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be on October 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paschal's Baylon Church at 92 Steeles Avenue West, Thornhill, followed by interment at Holy Cross Cemetery at 8361 Yonge Street, Thornhill. Reception will follow the interment at Kane- Jerrett Funeral Home, 8088 Yonge Street, Thornhill.

