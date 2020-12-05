MITCHESON, Irene Passed peacefully at St. Michael's Hospital, on Monday, November 30, 2020 in her 83rd year. She will be greatly missed by her family and many dear friends in Toronto, Montreal and throughout Canada. As a career nurse, Irene devoted her life to caring for others at Royal Victoria Hospital in Montreal, Toronto General Hospital and Toronto Public Health. Irene was very active in the community as a volunteer for a number of organizations. She was a friend, mentor, support to many and always ready to listen. A celebration of life will be held at a later date given Covid restrictions. For more information, please visit https://mountpleasantgroup.permavita.com/site/IreneMitcheson.html
.