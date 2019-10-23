Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SISTER IRENE (CSJ) MURPHY. View Sign Obituary

MURPHY (CSJ), SISTER IRENE (formerly Sister Mary Terrance) Died peacefully at the Sisters of St. Joseph's Residence, 2 O'Connor Drive, Toronto, ON, on Monday, October 21, 2019 in the 76th year of her religious life. She was predeceased by her parents Frederick Murphy and Frances Numeier Murphy, her sisters Isabel Zimmer and Hettie Ouellette, and her brothers Wilfred and Patrick Murphy. She is survived by her sisters Josephine Frechette, Mildred Ouellette, and Madeline Doshen and her brothers Bernard and Dennis Murphy. She will be missed by her family, friends and Sisters in community. Sister Irene was born in Saskatchewan, where she was taught by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Toronto. She felt called to religious life and entered the congregation in 1943. Following her religious formation and first profession of vows, Sister Irene became a teacher, a profession she enjoyed for many years. Her gentle manner and quiet sense of humour contributed to her being loved by her students. Sister Irene taught in Toronto and Thorold, Ontario; in Rosetown, Saskatchewan; in Vancouver and Chilliwack, British Columbia. Sister Irene also used her teaching skills at The Wise Owl Learning Centre in Saskatoon. As well, she had a gift for teaching those who were physically and mentally challenged. Often new immigrants from China came to her to learn English. As her health declined, Sister Irene resided at the Sisters of St. Joseph residence at 2 O'Connor Drive in Toronto, Ontario, where she received excellent nursing care while she prayed for the needs of our city and the world. Visitation will take place at the Sisters of St. Joseph Residence, 2 O'Connor Drive, Toronto ON, on Friday, October 25, 2019, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. with a Prayer Vigil at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Chapel, 2 O'Connor Drive, Toronto, Ontario. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fontbonne Ministries, Sisters of St. Joseph of Toronto, 101 Thorncliffe Park Drive, Toronto, ON M4H 1M2.

MURPHY (CSJ), SISTER IRENE (formerly Sister Mary Terrance) Died peacefully at the Sisters of St. Joseph's Residence, 2 O'Connor Drive, Toronto, ON, on Monday, October 21, 2019 in the 76th year of her religious life. She was predeceased by her parents Frederick Murphy and Frances Numeier Murphy, her sisters Isabel Zimmer and Hettie Ouellette, and her brothers Wilfred and Patrick Murphy. She is survived by her sisters Josephine Frechette, Mildred Ouellette, and Madeline Doshen and her brothers Bernard and Dennis Murphy. She will be missed by her family, friends and Sisters in community. Sister Irene was born in Saskatchewan, where she was taught by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Toronto. She felt called to religious life and entered the congregation in 1943. Following her religious formation and first profession of vows, Sister Irene became a teacher, a profession she enjoyed for many years. Her gentle manner and quiet sense of humour contributed to her being loved by her students. Sister Irene taught in Toronto and Thorold, Ontario; in Rosetown, Saskatchewan; in Vancouver and Chilliwack, British Columbia. Sister Irene also used her teaching skills at The Wise Owl Learning Centre in Saskatoon. As well, she had a gift for teaching those who were physically and mentally challenged. Often new immigrants from China came to her to learn English. As her health declined, Sister Irene resided at the Sisters of St. Joseph residence at 2 O'Connor Drive in Toronto, Ontario, where she received excellent nursing care while she prayed for the needs of our city and the world. Visitation will take place at the Sisters of St. Joseph Residence, 2 O'Connor Drive, Toronto ON, on Friday, October 25, 2019, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. with a Prayer Vigil at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Chapel, 2 O'Connor Drive, Toronto, Ontario. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fontbonne Ministries, Sisters of St. Joseph of Toronto, 101 Thorncliffe Park Drive, Toronto, ON M4H 1M2. Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close