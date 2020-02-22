|
MURRAY, IRENE (MANCHUL) We have lost our leading lady. Irene passed on at the Collingwood Nursing Home on February 14, 2020, in her 97th year. Irene was born in Rivers, Manitoba, on August 22, 1923 to Peter and Anna Manchul and graduated as a Registered Nurse from Winnipeg General Hospital in 1946. She, a pretty little nurse, met a handsome young OPP officer in Favourable Lake at the Berens River Gold Mine. His name – William G. Murray. Irene and Bill were married in Dryden in 1948 and were intertwined with love and inseparable for 72 years. Having resided in Dryden, Ignace, Timmins and Scarborough, Collingwood became their home in 1988. Irene was a great gift that came in a little package. Treasured wife of William George (Bill Sr.). Beloved mother of Olive Irene (Mardi) Bourgard and William George (Bill Jr.). Beloved grandmother of Dane-Ryan (Lisa) and Jayden-Lee (Stephanie) and GG'Ma to Kaebren and Tanner (Dane & Lisa) and Landon (Jayden and Stephanie). Mother-in-law of the late Garry Bourgard. Predeceased by her brother, Edward and remembered by his wife, Marion and remembered by her brother-in-law, Bruce Murray. A special thank you to our many family and friends including Catherine Brown and Judy Main. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a family burial service will be held at the Collingwood Presbyterian Cemetery. In Irene's memory and with our appreciation, donations may be made to the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital or the Collingwood First Presbyterian Church. Arrangements entrusted to Fawcett Funeral Home - Collingwood www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com "GOOD NIGHT, IRENE...GOOD NIGHT, IRENE, WE WILL SEE YOU IN OUR DREAMS"
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2020