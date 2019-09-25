NAGY, Irene Following a brief illness, Irene passed away at the age of 82 with her children at her side. Irene was the most loving mother to Peter (predeceased) (Beverley), Leslie (Beth) and Christina (Mark); and the proudest grandmother to Samantha (Sam), Jake and Zoe, and great-grandmother to Chloe and Trinity. Travelling alone at the age of 15 with her mother Charlotte, she arrived in Halifax by ship from her native Yugoslavia in 1953, making her new life in Toronto. She will be greatly missed by her many friends with whom she shared countless laughs. She had a tremendous heart with an endless capacity for love. She enjoyed painting, sketching, hosting large family dinners and talking with friends and strangers alike as she was always interested in other people's stories. Visitation will be held at 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 26th at Thompson Funeral Home, 530 Industrial Parkway South, Aurora, ON, www.thompsonfh-aurora.com. Funeral service will be held on Friday, September 27th at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 25, 2019