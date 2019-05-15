CURRIE, IRENE NINA February 8, 1934 - April 28, 2019 Peacefully and surrounded by family Irene passed away at Sts. Peter and Paul Retirement Residence. Daughter of the late Anne and Michael J. Mungy. Loving mother of Laura Puchalik and Elizabeth Delaughter. Predeceased by her dear siblings the late Michael W. Mungy and Deanne Meraska. Dear grandmother to Ava, Jake and the late Taryn. Great-grandmother to Lylah. Will be remembered by her aunt, many cousins, nieces and nephews. Irene enjoyed a very independent life and took great pride in her Ukrainian heritage. Cremation has taken place. A memorial for friends and family will be held at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 15, 2019