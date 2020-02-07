|
MAXMONKO, Irene Orysia March 6, 1926 – February 3, 2020 Irene passed away peacefully at Kingsway Revera Retirement Residence, with her son, Eric, at her bedside. She was 93. Irene was a loving wife of over 57 years to Larry, who passed away in 2006. She was a fantastic mother to Eric and to Peter, who passed away in 1982. She earned her BA from the University of Toronto in 1948, then graduated from the Ontario College of Education in 1949. She taught English at Forest Hill Collegiate from 1950 to 1960 before retiring to embrace the joys of motherhood. She was an accomplished singer who played leading roles in numerous musicals and was a talented painter. She loved her family, friends and animals, especially her pets. Irene was always young at heart; the life of the party who shone light into the lives of all she touched. We will miss her dearly. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W., Etobicoke (between Kipling and Islington Aves.), on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Monday at 3 p.m. For those who wish, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 7, 2020