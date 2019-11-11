Irene PARNIS

Service Information
Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON
M2M 3W9
(647)-556-5461
Obituary

PARNIS, Irene September 26, 1949 - November 6, 2019 Passed away suddenly at North York General Hospital on November 6, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Alex, her daughter, Natalie, her grandchildren, Ryan, Emily, Katie, Jason, and Ashley. She is also survived by her brother, Nick Nowak (Linda) and her sister, Helen Nowak (Ted Bednard). She worked for 28 years with the T. Eaton Co. in the HR and Legal Departments before her retirement. She will be remembered for her passion for gardening. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation in Irene's memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Messages of condolences can be left at www.rskane.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 11, 2019
