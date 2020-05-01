HAYDEN, IRENE PHYLLIS (nee CLARKIN) April 5, 1928 - April 24, 2020 Born in Emyvale, Prince Edward Island, Irene relocated to Toronto where she met her husband Frank. They were happily married for 52 years. After retiring from the T. Eaton Co., Irene and Frank enjoyed many years at their summer home in Wasaga Beach. Loving mother and grand-mother to Charlene (Michael Yelavich), Robert (Alexa), Matthew, Michael, Deborah (Antonello Grasso), Lori (Peter Vassiliadis), Alana Irene, Leah Anastasia and Danae Adelia; and great-grandmother to Sophie Wilder. Irene was devoted to her family and her faith. She was a living embodiment of kindness, forgiveness and love. Irene loved and was so proud of her large extended family, including her siblings Richard Clarkin, Patricia Stordy, Leo Clarkin, Wilfred Clarkin (deceased 2017), Sr. Esther Clarkin, Florence Burge, Verna Hoofard (deceased 2005), Damien Clarkin, Sr. Marie Clarkin, and families. Irene will be laid to rest on May 1, 2020 at Mount Hope Cemetery. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in Toronto Star on May 1, 2020.