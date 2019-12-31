Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene PORTEOUS. View Sign Obituary





PORTEOUS, Irene (nee MARSHALL) November 23, 1924 – December 27, 2019 On Friday, December 27, 2019, at the age of 95, Irene Porteous (nee Marshall) of Brampton, ON passed away peacefully at Etobicoke General Hospital, Toronto, ON. Born November 23, 1924, in DeWolfe, New Brunswick, Irene was the youngest child of the late Byron and Ina (Getchell) Marshall. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Trecartin Porteous in 2010; sisters Madeline Vail, Doris Hansen, Alma Moore, Verna (Mills) Cole, brothers Leo (Betty) and Gilbert Marshall. Survived by one son Donald (Murielle), Ottawa, ON and one daughter Linda (Bob), Brampton, ON; grandchildren Heather Botham, Ottawa, ON and Marshall Botham, Brampton, ON as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Her smile and laughter will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be held at the Brampton Funeral Home & Cemetery, 10061 Chinguacousy Road, Brampton, L7A 0H6 on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 12 to 2 p.m., followed by a funeral service in the Chapel at 2 p.m. For those who wish, donations to the or a charity of one's choice would be appreciated. The family would like to thank the staff at Woodhall Park Retirement Village, Brampton, ON for their care and support over the past two years while Irene was a resident there. A special thanks to Dr. Roger Bunn, her family physician for over forty years for his excellent care. Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

