RICCI, IRENE It is with great sadness, that we announce that Irene passed away suddenly at the young age of 69 years, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Muskoka, Ontario. Irene, loving mother of Larissa, Lianna and Kristopher (Lyndsey). Cherished Baba of Christian, Anthony, Sophia, Frankie and Siena. Dear sister of Mary-anne, Diane and Walter. Visitation will be held at the Evergreen Funeral Home (16102 Fort Road, North West, Edmonton, Alberta), on the evening of Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Funeral will be held at St. Basil's Ukrainian Church on Wednesday, July 31st.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 28, 2019