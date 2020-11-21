FLEMING, Irene Rosalie Born in Port of Spain, Trinidad on Sunday, October 7, 1923, died peacefully at her home on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Irene immigrated to Canada in June of 1965 and became a Canadian citizen five years later. She joined Toronto General Hospital in 1967 and served as a Nurse's Aide until retiring in 1988. Irene was known for her dedicated work with the Society of St. Vincent de Paul and was a longtime member of St. Clare's Parish. Upon the recommendation of Cardinal Carter she was awarded the Benemerenti Medal by Pope John Paul ll in November 2001. Irene was loved by many friends and was regarded as a member of their families. She will be missed by many priests. Special thanks to Karen and Lil for their loving care of Irene. Funeral Mass Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Parish of St. John, 794 Kingston Road, Toronto, at 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Due to Covid-19, physical distancing government regulations there is limited space in the church and please RSVP at newediukfuneralhome.com
